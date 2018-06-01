Ex-baboo Fazalur Rehman to become Sindh caretaker CM

KARACHI: Former Sindh chief secretary Fazalur Rehman has been nominated to become the caretaker chief minister of the province for a period of next two months till a newly elected government takes over in Sindh.

The name of the retired senior bureaucrat was finalised in the hours-long meeting between the outgoing Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Opposition Leader in the province Khawaja Izharul Hassan that continued till late night on Thursday.

The name of the former Sindh chief secretary for the post of the caretaker Sindh CM was nominated by the opposition in Sindh Assembly. Initially, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, being in the opposition in Sindh Assembly, nominated his name.

It is reported that the outgoing Sindh CM was assisted in the meeting by some of the members of his cabinet, which was dissolved on 28th May, 2018. Former MPA of Muttahida Quami Movement Faisal Sabzwari assisted the opposition leader in the meeting.

The Sindh CM and the opposition leader on Thursday met for the second time to consult each other on the caretaker set-up in the province and to finalise the name of incoming caretaker CM in the province.