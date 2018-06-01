Hashmi terms May 31 golden day in country’s history

MULTAN: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Makhdoom Javed Hashmi Thursday said it was a historic and golden day in the parliamentary history of Pakistan when an elected government was completing its tenure for the second time.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, Hashmi said forces hatching conspiracies to get the general elections postponed would not succeed.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was determined to contest the polls on July 25 and it would not tolerate any delay in the elections.

To a query, he said it seemed unbelievable that two elected assemblies had completed their terms. Hashmi said political workers had sacrificed a lot for the continuity of democracy in the country. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said he had resigned from his political position twice for the sake of democracy and continuity of the parliamentary system.

He alleged those who subverted the constitution always got protection.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was not a party, but a mafia, saying he knew Imran since his childhood. “He always performed under someone’s orders, “ he remarked.

Hashmi said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had sacrificed much on the issue of iqama.

He said Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari had unanimously agreed to dissolve the assemblies before time.

He said his privacy was violated by installing cameras at his house. To a query, he said if his party leaders asked him to contest from Lahore or Rawalpindi, he would obey the party instructions.