Fri June 01, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2018

Askari Alphas beat National in SSB Ramadan Basketball

KARACHI: Askari Alphas defeated National 80-52 in a one-sided game of the Sindh Sports Board (SSB) Ramadan Basketball tournament here at the floodlit court of Arambagh on Wednesday night.

At half-time, Alphas were leading 36-17. Bakhtiar was the real hero for the winners as he scored 32 points. Zain (12 points) and Shahmir Zahir (8 points) were the other main contributors.

Shaharyar scored 21 points for National. Saad Bin Waqas scored 12 and Ali Shabbir made seven points.

