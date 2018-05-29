Man killed by nephews in Daska

DASKA: A man was killed by his nephews over a domestic issue in the area of Satra police on Monday. Safdar and his nephews accused Khawar and Sohail quarreled over a domestic issue. Later, both accused brothers beat Safdar with the help of iron rods. As a result, he was killed on the spot.

ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE: A youth was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident here on Monday. Tanveer, Anwar and another man were on their way to Sialkot on a vehicle when their vehicle overturned near Rajokey. As a result, all three were injured and shifted to the Civil Hospital where Tanveer succumbed to his injuries.

3 BROTHERS TORTURED: Three brothers were tortured in the area of Sadar police on Monday. Saifullah, Asmatullah and Muhammad Yousaf were on their way when accused Ghulam Mustafa, Ghulam Murtaza, Mushtaq, Iqbal and their six accomplices allegedly beat and tortured them with the help of sticks and iron rods.

THEFT: A theft incident was reported here on Monday. Accused Suleman, Umar and Amir allegedly took away tractor of Asim.