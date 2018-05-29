PSB, POA meeting on June 6

ISLAMABAD: The much-awaited meeting between Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) officials to finalise the formalities for the 18th Asian Games is expected to be held on June 6. The News during May 24 issue highlighted delay in camp training for athletes set to compete in 30 different disciplines. Over 300-member strong Pakistan contingent is likely to represent Pakistan in the Games. When Azam Dar, Director Federations was approached he said only those federations and sports will be supported for the Games that are affiliated with the Board. “Those who are yet to get affiliation will have to look for their own support and sponsorship.”