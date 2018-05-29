Cyber thieves claim to hit two big Canadian banks

TORONTO: Bank of Montreal and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Monday that cyber attackers may have stolen the data of potentially tens of thousands of customers in what could be the first significant assault on financial institutions in the country. Bank of Montreal, Canada´s fourth biggest lender, said on Monday it was contacted by fraudsters on Sunday who claimed they were in possession of the personal and financial information of a limited number of the bank´s customers. The bank said it believed the attack originated from outside the country and was confident the exposures that led to the theft of customer data had been closed off.