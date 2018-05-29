UET Narowal campus building inaugurated

LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Monday inaugurated newly-built state-of-the-art building of University of Engineering & Technology (UET) at Narowal.

According to a press release, while talking to faculty and students on the occasion, he said quality education was one of the top priorities of the government. The statement added Narowal was witnessing a phenomenal growth in education as not only engineering but medical colleges and sub-campuses of major universities had also been established in recent years there.

UET Lahore VC Prof Dr Fazal Ahmed Khalid said University of Engineering & Technology Narowal campus would open new opportunities for students to channelise their skills for the betterment of the country. He also expressed his gratitude for untiring efforts for the establishment of Narowal campus.

The VC said UET Lahore’s administration and faculty was working hard to develop Narowal campus by providing best faculty, latest lab facilities and state-of-the-art infrastructure. Later, the minister also visited second industrial open house and career fair 2018, IOHCF18.

More than 60 industries participated in the event while final years’ projects by students were also put on display. Ahsan Iqbal appreciated the projects by the students. UET Narowal Campus coordinator Prof Dr Asif Hameed briefed the guests about progress and different academic activities recently done on the campuses.