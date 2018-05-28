Police swing into action against festive firing

MANSEHRA: The police are taking strict legal action to curb festive firing incidents in Balakot tehsil.

“We would not spare anybody, how influential he is if he commits aerial firing in any part of Tehsil,” Danial Ahmad Javed, the deputy superintendent of police, told reporters in Balakot on Sunday.

He said that because of the effective policing, the crime rate had plunged in the tehsil.

The DSP said that the security plan for Eidul Fitr was also chalked out and extra police personnel would be deployed in the sensitive places.