Growers protest against closure of canal

TOBA TEK SINGH: Growers of Rajana, Chak 339/GB and Bhamipura on Sunday blocked Toba-Rajana Road for more than one hour against closure of Dabbanwala Minor Canal.

The protesters alleged that the Irrigation Department officials were demanding bribe from them for restoring water supply in their channels. They said that they used canal water for drinking and for their animals but due to closure of their sub-canal, they were forced to drink contaminated water. They lamented that their crops had also been destroyed due to same reason.

Later, the police officers held talks with the protesters and assured them that their demand would be sent to the higher authorities. Later, the farmers dispersed peacefully.

Farmers ask NHA to clear dues: Scores of farmers Sunday stopped construction work near Pirmahal Interchange against non-payment of their dues of the property acquired by the National Highway Authority for Peshawar-Lahore-Karachi Motorway.

They staged a demonstration and chanted slogans against the prime minister, National Highway Authority and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government. They were also carrying banners inscribed with their demands. The farmers also announced staging protest at the inauguration ceremony of the motorway on Monday (today) at Rajana. It is to be noted that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.