Man killed, 4 injured over land dispute

MALAKWAL: A man was killed while four others sustained injuries over a land dispute at Mauza Chawind near here on Saturday night.Akram had a land dispute with Zawar Abbas of the same village. On the day of the incident, Akram, Hamid Ali, Awais, Bashir and Azmat Bibi were present in their fields when accused Zawar Abbas along with his accomplices came and allegedly opened indiscriminate firing.

As a resultant, Akram, Hamid Ali, Awais, Bashir and Azmat Bibi sustained injuries. The injured people were rushed to the THQ Hospital where Akram died. The police have registered a case against 26 accused persons, including Zawar Abbas, Anwar Abbas and Shahid, and started investigation.