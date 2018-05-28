JI chief resents IHC bench’s decision on Azaan





CHAKADARA: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has flayed the overturning of Islamabad High Court (IHC) order of telecasting five-time Azaan (call for prayers) from all television channels. “The order is against the Constitution and akin to inviting the Divine wrath,” he said while talking to a delegation of Al-Khidmat Foundation from Lower Dir, which was led by Engr Yaqoobur Rehman and district head of Hizbul Mujahideen, Maulana Ubaidullah Khalil.

The JI chief said Pakistan came into being in the name of Islam but all decisions were being taken here under the laws introduced by the British colonialists. Senator Sirajul Haq expressed concern over overturning of an earlier order of the IHC by a bench of the same court that had called for telecasting five times calls for prayers and Islamic programmes from all TV channels.

The JI chief said the earlier order by Justice Shaukat Siddiqi represented the aspirations of the millions of people of the country while the IHC bench had disappointed a large number of people of the country by overturning the earlier order.