PA passes resolution against dismissal of 1,145 SBCA employees

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution against the dismissal of some 1,145 employees of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) posted all over the province.

Both the treasury and opposition lawmakers in the house supported the passage of the resolution, which was moved by an MPA of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party, Dr Bahadur Khan Dahri.

PPP MPA Mir Nadir Ali Khan Magsi had initially raised the issue in the house. The lawmaker drew the attention of the chair towards the protest being held by the dismissed staffers of the SBCA outside the assembly building against inquiries that been held against them.

“Are we supposed to snatch away employment of people towards the end of the tenure of this government,” Magsi questioned.