Sat May 26, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2018

Govt asked to restore KP Assembly seat for Chitral

CHITRAL: A civil society organisation called for restoring one provincial assembly seat of the Chitral district which had been abolished by the Election Commission of Pakistan citing fall in the population count.

Speaking at a news conference, Chitral Community Development Network (CCDN) Chairman Sartaj Ahmad Khan said the Chitral district was deprived of one provincial assembly seat in the light of the last (population census) which, he said, was not a right decision. Sartaj Ahmad Khan said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had retained the National Assembly and Senate seats for the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) even after approving the tribal region merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

