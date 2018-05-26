Sat May 26, 2018
May 26, 2018

Wasa plans to cut defaulters’ connections

FAISALABAD: Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Friday decided to detach connections of defaulters besides taking legal action for the recovery of Wasa dues.

According to a Wasa spokesman, the authorities have launched a vigorous campaign against chronic defaulters. He said the action would be taken against the major defaulters in every subdivision.

Managing Director Wasa, Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhry will supervise the crackdown and action would be taken against those Wasa officers and officials who would fail in implementing the crackdown in its true spirit.

Comments

