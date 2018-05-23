Spain coach extends deal to 2020

MADRID: Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has extended his contract until 2020 in a pre-World Cup boost for one of the football tournament favourites.

“We are going to sign a contract for two additional years,” said the president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales.

It is a clear sign of confidence from the Spanish federation in the 51-year-old former goalkeeper as he goes into his first major tournament in charge of the side.

“It was very simple because we have immense admiration and respect for Julen and all his team,” added Rubiales. “He is the best person to lead the national team.”

The new deal takes Lopetegui through to the next European Championships, which will be held across the continent in 2020.

The contract renewal comes a day after Lopetegui announced his 23-man squad for the World Cup.”