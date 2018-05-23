PM hopeful consensus nominee for interim setup

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that consultation process for reaching to a consensus nominee to lead a caretaker government in the run up to general election would be finalised within two days.

He said, he along with Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah was discussing the names of six nominees, three each suggested by them.

During a TV talks show aired by a private channel, the prime minister, however ruled out any final decision on the nominees. He said they were trying to reach to a consensus nominee.

Anyone can be the nominee. A person will be preferred who is uncontroversial marked with integrity and enjoying good repute. He should be able to ensure free and fair elections. Within a couple of days final decision would be made in this regard.

The prime minister to another question said if there was lack of consensus, the matter would go to the committee of parliamentary parties, which would decide it. The last forum for deciding the issue would be the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). He also emphatically ruled out any delay in holding of polls. Technocrats cannot run affairs of the government, he added.

The prime minister to a query expressed his confidence that the PML-N would win the general elections and after the polls results, formation of the new government would be made.

About the role of Maryam Nawaz, he said she had her own narrative and active in the party politics, but she never directed anyone in the government.

The prime minister also reiterated that the NAB court would not do justice with Nawaz Sharif. Regular hearings were conducted in the case whereas in Dr Asim’s case only three hearings were held, he added.

He said under the supervision of the Supreme Court, there should be no injustice and equal treatment should be accorded to all. A person (Nawaz Sharif) not having any role in these cases was put to trial. Justice must not only be done, but must be seen to be done, he added.

The prime minister also regretted that they should have abolished the NAB ordinance, terming it as black laws which were framed to interfere in the politics. He said the NAB chairman should have provided evidences prior to leveling of allegations against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for laundering of 4.9 billion dollar and expressed his wonder that the amount was higher than the federal government’s expenditures.