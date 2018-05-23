CM to contest from three constituencies in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak will contest from one national and two provincial assemblies seats from his hometown of Nowshera, sources said.

The sources told The News that the Parliamentary Board of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had started considering the applications submitted by the aspirants for the upcoming general election. The decisions are being taken on the district basis.

The board held meetings during the last three days. The PTI leadership decided to field strong candidates in various constituencies and award the tickets to the ones who have a solid local support and vote bank.

The sources said that apart from his native provincial assembly constituency PK-64, the chief minister would contest from PK-61 and NA-25. “He has won the go-ahead from the Parliamentary Board,” added the sources.

Of the remaining constituencies, a decision was taken to award the party ticket for NA-26 to Dr Imran Khattak. The sources said that the board decided to give PK-62 ticket to Idrees Khattak, PK-63 to Mian Jamsheduddin and PK-65 ticket to Mian Khaliqur Rehman.

Eight people had applied for the PTI ticket for PK-61. They included Gulrez Hakim Khan, Sajid Mashwani, Zar Alam Khan, Malik Abrar, Sikandar Khan, Hassan Khan and Tehmeemudin and Bahramand.

The sources said the chief minister held a number of meetings with all the aspirants to evolve a consensus but in vain. All the aspirants said they would extend support if the chief minister and any of his family members came forward to contest the seat.

The sources said Pervez Khattak decided to contest from PK-61 constituency to keep the party united in the district and avoid any division in the party ranks.

The chief minister met the aspirants for other constituencies, held talks with them and persuaded them to quit the race in support of the party candidates.