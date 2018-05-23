Wed May 23, 2018
MR
Monitoring Report
May 23, 2018

PML-N MPA Kanwal Nauman resigns

LAHORE: PML-N MPA Kanwal Nauman tendered her resignation to Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif over lack of action on her ‘genuine issues’, Geo News reported. In her resignation, a copy of which was available with Geo News, the provincial lawmaker stated that Shahbaz never had time to address her complaints. “My conscience is satisfied. I am disheartened now. You (Shahbaz) never had time for me; I joined the party because you are a kind-hearted man but Sir, you heard and resolved issues of entire Pakistan, but I wasn’t lucky enough to have that honour,” she stated.

