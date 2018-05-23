Lack of quorum hampers passage of Fata merger bill in NA

ISLAMABAD: Lack of interest being shown by the parliamentarians in proceedings of the National Assembly has created doubts as to whether the Fata Reforms Constitutional Amendment Bill, seeking merger of Fata with the Khyber Pakhtun Khwa province, will see day of the light by 31st of this month when the sitting assemblies complete five-year term.

For second consecutive day on Tuesday, the National Assembly experienced lack of quorum forcing the chair to adjourned proceedings. The passage of any amendment requires support of 228 members which make two-thirds majority of the House. But, the last two days witnessed that less than one-fourth (86) members sitting in the NA hall when question of quorum was raised.

Khawaja Sohail Mansoor from MQM on pointed out lack of quorum in the House on Monday who is facing an inquiry from FIA, on a point of order on Tuesday said he would continue to do so in coming days also.

However, on Tuesday, it was Abdul Rashid Godal who announced to quit MQM a few days back raised question of quorum. The House could not take up any of the five private members bills for passage on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, speaking on a point of order, Dr Shireen Mazari from Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly protested against Government’s decision to let the US diplomat who crushed a motorcyclist to death, leave for his country.

She said the Government staged a drama to send the US diplomat out of country saying one day, an aircraft of US Air Force was returned from Chaklala but then, he was quietly allowed to leave Pakistan’s soil.

Dr. Mazari said no diplomat facing charges of murder was allowed diplomatic immunity saying immunity never meant that one should take lives of innocent citizens of a country. “ The immunity which was given to Colonel Joseph is not in conformity with the Vienna Convention,” she said.

She recalled that a Saudi diplomat was sentenced seven years in US jail after diplomatic immunity for him was withdrawn. “The Government should explain as to why submitted to US pressure,” she questioned.

Veteran politician Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao of Qaumi Watan Party regretted that the notification for extension of jurisdictions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Peshawar High Court was yet to be issued despite the fact an Act of Parliament in this connection had already been signed by the President after it was passed by the National Assembly and the Senate.

Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar of PML-N regretted that Rs 500 million were allocated for airport, dry port and Haji camp in Hazara but foundation stone of these projects was yet to be laid. He said the concerned minister should give an assurance that funds given to the Aviation division, would be spent on the airport project.

Ramesh Lal of PPP questioned as to why the Captain Safdar who was son-in-law of the former Prime Minister, was not able to get an airport for Hazara. He also ridiculed incumbent Government’s claims of generation of additional electricity saying all parts of the country particularly the Sindh province were facing load-shedding.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab Ahmed while responding to a calling attention notice said that Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) would be directed to address the issue of new gas connections in Sindh. Responding to a call attention notice moved by Nazir Ahmed Bughio of PPP and four other members regarding non provision of new gas connections to consumers in Sindh, the minister pointed out that 2.8 million consumers are on the system of SSGC which annually receives 100,000 applications for new gas connections.

He clarified that Gas Company provides gas connections on first come first serve basis within forty-five days. He said there is no shortage of gas in Sindh and ban on commercial gas connections has been lifted there following import of LNG. The Minister emphasized the need for greater harmony amongst the provinces for a strong federation.