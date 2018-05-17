Thu May 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Patriotism needs to be developed among students’

‘Patriotism needs to be developed among students’

BUREWALA: Vehari Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti has said that education is a process of acquiring, realising and transmitting knowledge to others and those who worked hard achieve immense goals in their lives. He was addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony of Divisional Public School, Burewala on Monday.

The DC said a multi-dimensional growth was needed to succeed in life. “Pakistan has given us identification. Patriotism should be developed amongst the students to make the country more shining in the world,” he added. Earlier, a prize distribution ceremony was held in the Fatimah Jinnah Hall. A large number of students, their parents and teachers were present on the occasion.

School principal Salahuddin Latif presented the annual report of session 2017-18, highlighting the good performance of the students in Matriculation examination in Multan Board. Later, prizes were distributed among the successful students

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar