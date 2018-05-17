‘Patriotism needs to be developed among students’

BUREWALA: Vehari Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti has said that education is a process of acquiring, realising and transmitting knowledge to others and those who worked hard achieve immense goals in their lives. He was addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony of Divisional Public School, Burewala on Monday.

The DC said a multi-dimensional growth was needed to succeed in life. “Pakistan has given us identification. Patriotism should be developed amongst the students to make the country more shining in the world,” he added. Earlier, a prize distribution ceremony was held in the Fatimah Jinnah Hall. A large number of students, their parents and teachers were present on the occasion.

School principal Salahuddin Latif presented the annual report of session 2017-18, highlighting the good performance of the students in Matriculation examination in Multan Board. Later, prizes were distributed among the successful students