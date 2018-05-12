Scenic Kumrat Valley receives tourists in droves

DIR: The scenic valley of Kumrat is receiving tourists in a large number at the start of the season as it shows it will receive a record number of tourists in this summer.

Tourists from all over the country are coming to visit Kumrat these days. Many families from various parts of the country have also made the Kumrat valley their temporary habitat to spend the holy month of Ramazan in a cold and pleasant weather.

Tourists from Lahore, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Multan, Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, and other places in the country have come to Kumrat and are enjoying its natural beauty. They said that Kumrat was very beautiful and picturesque place to visit.

Some of the tourists, who came to Kumrat valley for the first time, said that they had heard that Kumrat was a paradise on earth, but didn’t believe it. However, they said they had found that Kumrat was really a piece of Paradise on the earth. Arsalan Bhatti, a resident of Lahore, said that his friends had come to Kumrat but it was his first ever visit to the valley. He said that he was told by his friends that the Kumrat valley was very beautiful place to visit so he decided to be here. Arsalan Bhatti said that he had found Kumrat more beautiful than what he had heard about its natural beauty. A tourist from Karachi, Muhammad Hamdan, said that he had visited various tourist places in Pakistan and abroad but he believed that Kumrat was the most beautiful place he had ever seen.

“I wonder why the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the Tourism Department have not taken steps to introduce Kumrat to the people,” he said.

Taimur Afridi from Peshawar said he couldn’t explain the beauty of Kumrat valley in words. He added he had never seen such meadows, covered by natural forests.

He said that people and tourists should visit Kumrat if they really wanted to see heaven on the earth. However, some tourists complained about shortage of basic facilities like hotels, non-availability of the cellular phone service and dilapidated condition of the road. They said though Kumrat was a beautiful place, the lack facilities prevented people from visiting it.