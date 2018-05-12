Punjab officers reshuffled

LAHORE: The Punjab government has reshuffled around two dozen officers. According to the Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD) notification issued on Friday, Zahid Mahmood Qazi (awaiting posting) has been posted as deputy secretary (DS), Implementation & Coordination (IPC) I&C (S&GAD) against a vacant post, relieving Shafique Ahmed, DS, Development I&C, of the additional charge of the post. Mushtaq Hussain (awaiting posting) has been posted as additional deputy commissioner general (ADCG), Vehari, against a vacant post.

Khalid Omer Qureshi, assistant commissioner (HR/Coord), Okara, has been transferred and posted as ADCG, Pakpattan; Rab Nawaz Minhas (awaiting posting) as ADCG, Jhang; Muhammad Arshad, assistant director (Investigation), Anti Corruption Establishment, Hafizabad, as additional deputy commissioner (Finance & Planning), Mandi Bhauddin; Malik Ghazanfar Ali Awan; collector (Consolidation), Gujrat, as DS, Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department; Muhammad Afzal Butt, personal staff officer (PSO) to agriculture provincial minister, as DS (O&M) Regulations Wing of S&GAD; Arif Waseem, section officer (SO), Personnel-II, as DS, Personnel S&GAD; Muhammad Zahid Akhtar, SO, Schools Education, as DS, Schools Education; Saifullah (awaiting posting) as additional deputy commissioner (Finance & Planning), Muzafargarh; Muhammad Bilal Feroze (awaiting posting) as ADCG, Mandi Bhauddin; Muhammad Akher Mandhera (awaiting posting) as ADCG, Khanewal; Ijaz Ahmad Bhutta, AC (HR/Coord), Hafizabad, as ADCG, Hafizabad; Ehsan-ul-Haq, special judicial magistrate (SJM), DG Khan, as DS, Local Government; Muhammad Hanif, additional director (Operation), Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA), as ADCG, Okara; Wasif Bashir Khokhar, extra-assistant settlement officer, Shalimar Town, Lahore, as ADC (Finance & Planning), Nankana Sahib; Zameer Hussain (awaiting posting) as ADCG, Sheikhupura; Farooq Sadiq, general assistant (Revenue), Lodhran, as ADCG, Lodhran; Syed Nazarat Ali (awaiting posting) as ADC (Hqrs), Gujranwala; Ahmad Javed, AC (HR/Coord), Nankana Sahib, as ADCG, Nankana Sahib; Muhammad Farooq Akmal, general assistant (Revenue), Attock, as ADCG, Attock; Muhammad Yasir, AC (Revenue), Sargodha, as director admin, PHA, Sargodha; Bushra Naseer, SO, Social Welfare, as deputy director, PIU Punjab Skills Development Project under Industries, Commerce & Investment Department and Safiullah Khan, extra-assistant settlement officer, Lahore, as DS, Women Development Department.