PM announces Rs5mn for ‘unbeatable’ green-shirts

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has praised Pakistan hockey team, which remained unbeaten in Commonwealth Games last month, and also announced a cash reward of Rs five million.

“Hockey is our national sport and our team must remain unbeaten as it did in Commonwealth Games and win more victories in order to regain Pakistan’s lost glory in the game,” Abbasi said in Islamabad. Green-shirts finished seventh in the said games.

The Prime Minister added he has faith in PHF President Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Senior.He also instructed to release funds as soon as possible for preparation of Champions Trophy.Meanwhile, PHF President Khalid Sajjad Khokhar said that is thankful to the prime minister for his trust on the present PHF setup.