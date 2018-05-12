Debutant PPL-FC earns bronze in National Challenge Cup 2018

KARACHI: The newly-formed Pakistan Petroleum Limited Football Club (PPL-FC) clinched bronze medal at the award ceremony of Pakistan Football Federation’s National Challenge Cup (PFF NCC) 2018 on May 10 at Karachi Port Trust Football Ground.

The Senior Vice President PFF and Chief, Sindh Football Association Syed Khadim Ali Shah was the chief guest of the event along with MD and CEO PPL Syed Wamiq Bokhari as guest of honour. The PPL-FC Captain Nazir Khan was declared the highest goal scorer of the tournament.

Earlier, the PPL-FC overpowered the Civil Aviation Authority with a 5-1 score in the play-off for the third position on May 9. Nazir Khan’s hat-trick with Abdullah and Mehrullah scoring a goal each ensured a huge win for the PPL-FC.

“In the run-up to the semi-finals of the tournament, PPL-FC did not lose a single match nor conceded any goals which was a remarkable achievement for the debutants,” highlighted Bokhari. The team, however, lost its semi-final match to Wapda.

Ensuring a place on the victory stand in its maiden tournament from among the 24 entrant teams is a huge feat for a newly formed 25-member PPL-FC team, whose players come from remote and disadvantaged areas and were selected from the three consecutive PPL Balochistan football cups based on skill and performance.