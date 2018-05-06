Peshawar Police launch crackdown against social evils

PESHAWAR: Launching a crackdown against crimes, the new capital city police officer (CCPO) has ordered all the divisional superintendents of police (SPs) and DSPs to go after the criminals involved in sale and transportation of narcotics, festive firing, gambling and usury.

The force has been directed to go after the rings involved in production, smuggling and sale of ice (meth) that has destroyed the lives of a large number of people during the last few years.

Ice has become a popular drug for the last few years. The police and other agencies seemed to have failed to stop the sale and smuggling of the drug. Besides, a number of people have lost lives while hundreds of others were paralysed after hit by stray bullets fired at weddings and other festive occasions.

A campaign was launched against aerial firing in recent months but the practice is still endangering lives. "While fighting crime and terrorism which is the prime job of the police, we have launched crackdown against the gangs involved in crimes that have harmed the lives of thousands of people, particularly the youth. All circle SPs as well as the DSPs and SHOs have been ordered to aggressively go after the gangs and individuals involved in sale and transportation of ice in their area," CCPO of Peshawar Qazi Jamilur Rahman told The News.

The new CCPO has taken over the charge of the city police chief a couple of weeks back, replacing Mohammad Tahir who led the Peshawar police for about 20 months.

He previously served as DIG in Swat and Dera Ismail Khan. He remained the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Coordination in Peshawar when the city was worst hit by militancy. "I have told the SPs and others concerned to send updates on their campaigns against the drug dealers, aerial firing, gambling and usury. They have been directed to take the religious scholars, elected representatives, elders of the society and every individual along in these campaigns to make it successful," said Qazi Jamil.

The city police chief said merit would be upheld in posting at all levels in the force. He warned that any official involved in corruption or misuse of power would be dealt with strictly. However, he maintained that the policemen and officers, who performed well, would be duly rewarded.

Qazi Jamil added that qualified and honest officers would be assigned important tasks. "We have our own android application and police access service to approach me and other officers in case of any complaint or information. We respond immediately to the people who approach the police through these applications," he added.

The official asked the public to help the police in case of any suspicious or criminal activity in their vicinity.