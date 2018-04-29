Cop among three injured in DI Khan checkpost attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three persons, including a cop, sustained injuries when unidentified persons threw a hand-grenade on a police checkpost outside Commerce College on Friday, official sources said.

They said that the terrorists, riding a motorcycle, hurled a hand-grenade on a police checkpost on Circular Road outside the Commerce College. As a result, three persons, including a policeman, and two passers-by sustained injuries. The attackers managed to flee the scene.

The injured including a cop Abdur Rehman, Shehbaz and Habib were taken to the hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.