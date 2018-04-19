Lightning kills woman in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A woman was killed when she was struck by lightning in Jangikhel area here on Wednesday.

The daughter of Muhammad Nawaz was at the lawn of her home in Jangikhel when lightning struck her, leaving her dead on the spot.

Also, torrential rains destroyed standing crops and damaged homes in Kari Khaisor. Meanwhile, a cyclist identified as Abdur Rehman was killed when a speeding passenger bus hit him near Naylo Adda while a child Zeeshan drowned in River Indus.