COMMONWEALTH GAMES HOCKEY : Pakistan fight back to earn a draw against India

GOLD COAST, Australia: India were urged to control their emotions after a bad-tempered Commonwealth Games hockey clash with Pakistan ended in a thrilling draw on Saturday — with the video referee proving crucial.

India were 2-1 up with just seconds left when Pakistan twice went to the video referrals to earn penalty corners, the second of which was buried by 20-year-old Ali Mubashar.

Two green cards and four yellow cards were brandished in what proved a typically spiky match between the arch-rivals.

“We were not happy with the performance. We wanted to win this game. We are disappointed with the result,” said defender Rupinder Pal Singh, slamming India’s lack of discipline.

“That’s disloyalty to the team, and that’s where we need to control our emotions. Sometimes we are so aggressive in our tackles.”

India’s Dilpreet Singh scored the opener before penalty corner specialist Harmanpreet Singh put them 2-0 up with a trademark drag flick.

But Muhammad Irfan gave Pakistan a lifeline early in the second half when he tapped in after a counter-attack.

“To come back from 2-0 is a team effort,” said Pakistan midfielder Muhammad Rizwan. “It’s a learning process, as there are lots of new guys, and we’ve only been with our coach for two-and-a-half weeks.”

Meanwhile, South Africa slumped to their second straight men’s hockey defeat at the Commonwealth Games with a 4-0 loss to the world’s top-ranked side, Australia, on Saturday.

South Africa more than held their own in the first 30 minutes, but for the final half (two quarters) there was only one team on the astro at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.

Early on, South Africa had looked a different team to the one that lost their opening Pool A match 4-2 against Scotland. There was an intensity from the start and their pressure almost paid quick dividends. A penalty corner saw Gareth Heyns almost find the bottom right-hand corner, but was saved off the line.

Australia came roaring back but were unable to create many clear-cut chances and it was South Africa who broke away and attacked down the left, and the cross almost found a diving Ryan Crowe.

The trend continued through the second quarter and Ryan Julius did well to make his way into the Australian circle and the heavy traffic, but his pass was blocked and cleared.

With the contest goalless into the last 30 seconds of the half, Australia attacked and after a scramble in the South African circle, Trent Mitton made it 1-0.

Australia started the third quarter strongly. Two penalty corners came in quick succession in the 35th minute, the first cleared off the line by Drummond and the second by the right hand of goalkeeper Gowan Jones.

Another smart right-hand save from Jones from a penalty corner kept the Aussies out, but it seemed just a matter of time before the home team would double their lead. Another penalty corner produced another save from Jones.

By now though, the world’s best team had clicked into a different gear and despite a solid block, Jones was unable to prevent Mitton getting his second in the 39th minute with the follow-up.

Jeremy Hayward then made it 3-0 in the 43rd minute from the Aussies’ sixth penalty corner.

By the end of the third quarter the hosts had totalled 14 shots, converting only one of their seven penalty corners and by now it was about damage limitation for South Africa, ranked 15th in the world.

But the floodgates had opened and the fourth goal came in the 50th minute through Aaron Kleinschmidt.