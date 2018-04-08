People return empty-handed from filtration plants

Rawalpindi : The rush of residents at the water filtration plants have increased manifold due to which many of them return back with empty cans after completion of stipulated hours fixed for supply of water.

“It happened twice yesterday when I failed to fetch water from the filtration plant because there was a huge rush of people at this facility,” said Irshad Ahmad, a resident of Dhoke Kashmirian.

The water is supplied twice -- two hours each in morning and evening -- but its consumption is increasing day by day so time for supply of water should be increased for convenience of the people.

It is pertinent to mention here that the water being supplied through pipelines are usually not used by the people for drinking purposes due to obvious reasons.

Qadeer Tanoli, a tube-well operator, said the people arrive all the day to fetch water but they are bound to follow the schedule set by their department.

“The increase in temperature has caused increase in consumption of water. The people come and make queue and some of them return back when we stop supply of water,” he said.

He said various teams comprising water experts are also monitoring the quality of water being supplied through the filtration plants and the tube-wells.