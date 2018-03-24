Siraj rubbishes judicial martial law suggestion

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq said on Friday that some people talked about the imposition of judicial martial law but his party rejected any such suggestion.

Addressing a youth festival at Jinnah Park here, he said that the JI wanted democracy in the country. “But democracy should not be that of Donald Trump. We want democracy on the basis of Islamic principles,” Sirajul Haq said.

The JI chief said that those who wanted to make Pakistan a secular state should remember that it was created in the name of Islam. He added that they would make Pakistan a super Islamic power.

“Our youth has offered supreme sacrifices for the country and they are ready to render more sacrifices. We will open the doors of the Parliament for the youth whenever we came into power,” said Sirajul Haq. He continued that they opposed extremism in the society in any form. “We are against extremist culture. We also oppose the use of extremist language in politics,” he added.

Sirajul Haq added that the future of Pakistan was linked only to an Islamic system of governance.

Commenting about the Pakistan Super League, he congratulated Peshawar Zalmi team for reaching the final of the event.

JI provincial chief Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Zubair Gondal, Abdul Ghaffar and others also addressed the function.