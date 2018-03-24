No martial law till I’m around: CJ

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar on Friday ruled out the possibility of judicial martial law, saying there was no space in the Constitution for judicial martial law.

Justice Nisar said he would not let democracy derail as long as he was the chief justice, adding, “Vote is sacred and has respect.”

He was responding to Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid’s statement, urging Justice Nisar to impose a 90-day-long ‘judicial martial law’ in the run-up to the upcoming general elections.

Speaking to media after attending a Pakistan Day ceremony at the Cathedral School, Justice Nisar said the judges had taken an oath to protect the law and there was no threat to democracy in Pakistan.

“We will not let to derail democracy,” he said. “This country will only adhere to the Constitution,” the chief justice said and asserted, “There’s no question of judicial martial law in the Constitution.”

He said there was no possibility of martial law in the country from within or outside the judiciary and any such act would not be allowed. “Anything considered above the Constitution will not be tolerated.”

The chief justice said people were being held accountable “without any bias”, adding that accountability would not be held on the basis of a person’s status.

Highlighting the need to unite as a nation, Justice Nisar said it’s the only way independence and freedom could be safeguarded. “We are fortunate we were born in an independent country,” he remarked.

Terming leadership, the supremacy of law, independent judiciary and impartial provision of justice “most important aspects for a country to progress”, he stressed, “The country should be run in accordance with law and Constitution.” “In Pakistan, law will prevail,” the chief justice said.

On the occasion, the chief justice declared that the minorities were “very dear to the judiciary” and recalled that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said on numerous occasions that non-Muslim communities in Pakistan would have the same rights as the Muslim majority.

He emphasised that the country had to function in accordance with the Constitution and rule of law. Nobody should doubt that justice would be dispensed indiscriminately, he added.

Earlier in the day, Justice Nisar addressed the March 23rd event where he highlighted the importance of education. “Education is the secret to the progress of a nation,” he told pupils. “I ask you for one sacrifice: to acquire knowledge because nations that do not learn are left behind.”

The apex court chief said justice was need of the hour and its dispensation should be apparent in society, adding no one should be under the false pretension that there would be discriminatory law for the rich and the poor. He said provision of justice was necessary for nation progress and strengthening of society.

He said let’s pray “Allah bestows us with just rulers who enjoy good reputation, while referring to the just rule of the second caliph of Islam Hazrat Umer (RA),” he said, adding, “May Allah send Umer Khatab Sani”.

He said freedom was a blessing, adding, “We salute the towering personalities of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal whose struggle and sacrifices won us a free homeland-Pakistan.”

He said subjugation and deprivation of freedom were the greatest blight and added that freedom could be protected through principle and struggle, not empty slogans.

He urged the young students to get education as all developed nations of the world achieved supremacy through the weapon of education. He said a combination of education and character-building through training ensures progress.