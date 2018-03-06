Tue March 06, 2018
Sports

REUTERS
March 6, 2018

Norovirus threat emerges ahead of Games

SYDNEY: A Gold Coast school that will serve as a key residential and training venue for next month’s Commonwealth Games is to undergo sanitisation measures due to a highly contagious virus which causes nausea and vomiting.The Southport School has been hit by the norovirus this term and will be cleansed before the athletes arrive for the quadrennial multi-sport event from April 4-15. The school has been ordered by Queensland Health to close from March 26-28, the last three days of the term.An outbreak of norovirus struck down hundreds of security staff and Games personnel at last month’s Winter Olympics in South Korea’s Pyeongchang.

