Norovirus threat emerges ahead of Games

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: A Gold Coast school that will serve as a key residential and training venue for next month’s Commonwealth Games is to undergo sanitisation measures due to a highly contagious virus which causes nausea and vomiting.The Southport School has been hit by the norovirus this term and will be cleansed before the athletes arrive for the quadrennial multi-sport event from April 4-15. The school has been ordered by Queensland Health to close from March 26-28, the last three days of the term.An outbreak of norovirus struck down hundreds of security staff and Games personnel at last month’s Winter Olympics in South Korea’s Pyeongchang.
SYDNEY: A Gold Coast school that will serve as a key residential and training venue for next month’s Commonwealth Games is to undergo sanitisation measures due to a highly contagious virus which causes nausea and vomiting.The Southport School has been hit by the norovirus this term and will be cleansed before the athletes arrive for the quadrennial multi-sport event from April 4-15. The school has been ordered by Queensland Health to close from March 26-28, the last three days of the term.An outbreak of norovirus struck down hundreds of security staff and Games personnel at last month’s Winter Olympics in South Korea’s Pyeongchang.
Comments