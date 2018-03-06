23rd Khawar Shah National Baseball Championship: Punjab, KP and Fata make winning start

LAHORE: Punjab, KP and Fata teams made impressive start and won their respective matches on the opening day of the 23rd Khawar Shah National Baseball Championship here on Monday at Aashiq Hussain Baseball Stadium, Bahria Town.

The six-day grand event is being participated by teams from Army, Wapda, Police, Sindh, Punjab, KP, Fata and Islamabad.Brig (retd) Khalil Ullah Butt, Administrator Bahria Town, was the chief guest on the opening day of the championship. He pitched the ball to open the championship. Syed Sheharyar Ali, President Punjab Baseball Association was the guest of honour. Syed Fakhar Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball/Director Sports Bahria Town Lahore, Mohsin Khan Sr Vice President PFB/Chairman Organizing Committee, Sh Mazhar Ahmed, Jamil Kamran, Shahid Raza, Mussadiq Hanif and Saleem Ahmed Khan were also present on the ceremony.

On the first day of the championship, three matches were played. The first match was played between Punjab and Islamabad. Punjab beat Islamabad 16–2. For Punjab Ali, Afraz Malik, Bilal, Zeeshan, Salman Khan, Hamza Hashmi and Muhammad Wali scored 2 runs each. The second match was played between KP and Sindh. KPK beat Sindh 19–3. For KP Asim and Abid score 3 run each, Mansoor, Waseem, Faisal Bahadur, Zeeshan, Haris and Hameedullah score 2 run each. The third match was played between Fata and Balochistan. Fata beat Baluchistan 10–0. For Fata Waheed, Hazratullah and Gohar score 2 run each. It’s worth mentioning that Pakistan Federation Baseball is holding the Championship in honour of late Syed Khawar Shah.