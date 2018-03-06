Tue March 06, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2018

4 dead in Chakwal accidents

CHAKWAL: Four people were killed while 28 others sustained injuries in separate road accidents here on Monday. A coach was carrying passengers to Islamabad from Dera Ghazi Khan when it collided with a dumper coming from opposite side near Bidhar Wanhar village on Chakwal-Mianwali Road. As a result, four passengers were killed on the spot while 11 sustained injuries. In another incident, a speeding coach collided with a trailer near Balkasar Interchange on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway. As a result, 17 coach passengers sustained injuries.

