Husband burns wife in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: Mother of a minor daughter was burned by her husband on Sunday. Following the incident, she was shifted to a burns ward in Hyderabad in critical condition. Doctors said that about 70 per cent of her body was burnt.

Bushra, a resident of Nawabshah, was married to accused Asim some three years ago. Her father Saleem Jatt told media that he was informed through a phone call that Bushra had suffered a heart attack and was shifted to the Peoples Medical Hospital, Nawabshah.

He said that after hearing the news, the family rushed to the hospital, where she was found burnt. The mother of Bushra said that the in-laws of Bushra escaped from the hospital, when they reached there.

The mother said Bushra was expelled from her house three times by her husband and then was allowed to return home after much requests. She said Bushra told them many times that her husband would severely torture her, accused her of illicit relations and disowned the minor daughter.

She alleged that Bushra’s husband burnt her and later on, she was taken to the Peoples Medical Hospital, Nawabshah. She added that since the hospital lacked a burns ward, she was thus shifted to a burns ward in Hyderabad. Police, on the other hand, have arrested her husband Asim and an investigation is in progress.