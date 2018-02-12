Three family members killed in road accident

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: Three members of a family were killed in a road accident in Sukkur on Sunday. Reports said that at Sukkur City Bypass, a trailer ran over a motorcycle due to reckless driving, which resulted in the killing of a couple namely, Fida Hussain Lashari and his wife Imam Khatoon, while their kid Abdul Rehman, who was critically injured, also succumbed to his wounds.

The Airport Police Station, Sukkur, confiscated the trailer, but as usual, its driver, according to police, managed to escape. The victim family belonged to Khairpur and was on its way to Jacobabad for attending a marriage ceremony of their relative.