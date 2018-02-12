Mon February 12, 2018
National

I
INP
February 12, 2018

By-election in NA-154 Lodhran-I today

LODHRAN: All is set to hold by-election in the National Assembly constituency NA-154 Lodhran-I today (Monday). A total of 10 candidates of different political parties are contesting the by-election. However, a tough contest is expected among the PPP candidate Mirza Muhammad Ali Baig, PTI’s Ali Khan Tareen and PML-N’s candidate Muhammad Iqbal Shah. The seat fell vacant due to disqualification of PTI MNA Jahangir Tareen. Polling material including ballot papers will be handed over to the polling staff today.

