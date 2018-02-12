By-election in NA-154 Lodhran-I today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LODHRAN: All is set to hold by-election in the National Assembly constituency NA-154 Lodhran-I today (Monday). A total of 10 candidates of different political parties are contesting the by-election. However, a tough contest is expected among the PPP candidate Mirza Muhammad Ali Baig, PTI’s Ali Khan Tareen and PML-N’s candidate Muhammad Iqbal Shah. The seat fell vacant due to disqualification of PTI MNA Jahangir Tareen. Polling material including ballot papers will be handed over to the polling staff today.
