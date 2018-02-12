Mon February 12, 2018
National

February 12, 2018

ANP activists protest KP govt’s inefficiency

TAKHT BHAI: The activists of the Awami National Party (ANP) on Sunday staged protest against the Khyber Pakhtun-khwa government for destroying the institutions in the province.

Led by ANP local leaders, the ANP activists criticized the administration and doctors in Mardan, saying that the Gujjar Garhi incident and Asama Rani case had exposed the inefficiency of the departments in the province.

They alleged that the government was equally responsible for these incidents as it had politicised the institutions for political gains. They alleged that local member provincial assembly from the district had not only politicised the Asama case but was also putting pressure on her family not to criticise the government. Doctors negligence have been claiming innocent lives at the hospitals while the government had become a silent spectator, they added. The protesters alleged that a young man died at the hospital in Mardan due to the negligence of doctors.

