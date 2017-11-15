SC seeks detailed report on charges against missing persons

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday sought a comprehensive report from the Federation pertaining to allegations against the missing persons, and exact number of persons detained in interment centres and observed that if anyone committed a crime, they should be proceeded against in accordance with law.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan while taking up cases of missing persons directed that it should be provided in black and white if there were allegations against the missing persons. The court directed Deputy Attorney General Sajid Ilyas Bhatti to submit a comprehensive report pertaining to number of persons detained in internment centres, their alleged crimes as well as details pertaining to their trials so far conducted by the authorities concerned.

The court also directed the secretary of Commission on Missing Persons to submit a detailed report on the cases so far pending with it regarding missing persons besides directing additional advocate general Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to arrange meeting of one detainee Taseef Ali Malik with his relatives within a week.

Amna Masood Janjua and relatives of the missing persons as well as deputy attorney general, additional advocate generals of the provinces and secretary Commission on Missing Persons appeared before the court.

During the hearing, father-in-law and wife of missing Taseef Ali informed the court that last year in June, a five-member bench of the apex court had ordered the authorities to arrange meeting of Tauseef with this relatives, however, the court order was not yet implemented in letter and spirit. They again requested the court to direct the authorities to arrange their meeting with Taseef.

On court query, KP additional advocate general informed the court that in the instant case of Taseef Ali Malik, the Home Department had directed that an application should be filed with the commissioner Bannu for the said meeting of father with his son. The father-in-law of Taseef told the court that if his son-in-law has committed any crime, he should be punished. To a court query, the law officer from KP informed the court that they have intimated to all the concerned to submit report pertaining to details of inmates of interment centres and the allegations against them.

Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan observed that if the persons taken into custody committed any crime, their trial should be conducted in accordance with the relevant laws, adding that if anyone is innocent, he should be freed. The court asked the law officer about the compliance of last order for submitting a report. The law officer contended that so far no relevant quarter has submitted any report. Justice Ejaz Afzal said that a person had been jailed for over five years and if there is any proof against him, he should be tried. The father-in-law of Taseef Ali told the court that he has been telling lie to the children of Taseef that he had gone to Dubai.

During the hearing, Tariq Asad Advocate, counsel for one of the petitioners, submitted that the Anti-Terrorism Department had taken into custody seven people from Rajanpur of which one was freed on the pressure of high ups. He said police tried to frame these people in the Sehwan blast case but the secret departments did not endorse it. The counsel said that lives of the remaining six persons are also in danger hence the court should take notice of it.

The secretary for missing persons commission told the court that the instant matter has been sent to the commission and they will look into it. Amna Masood Janjua, who appeared before the court on behalf of families of some missing persons, informed the court that one Usama Walid was picked up by unknown persons and later on it was learnt that he was put in Adiala Jail and was tried for terrorism charges. She said the district and sessions judge cleared Usama Walid. She alleged that again he was picked up by unknown persons and now his whereabouts are not known. The additional advocate general KP expressed ignorance about the whereabouts of the person. The court directed the law officer to find out the whereabouts of the said person and submit report within two weeks.