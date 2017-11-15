New Zealand clean sweep series against Pakistan

SHARJAH: Pakistan Women conceded seven-wicket defeat in the fourth and final Twenty20 International, which gave New Zealand a 4-0 sweep of the series, here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Hannah Rowe picked up her second successive three-wicket haul and Sophie Devine teed off in bruising style as New Zealand achieved the victory with nine overs to spare.New Zealand had also won the preceding three-match One-day International series, which is part of the ICC Women’s Championship, 2-1.

After Pakistan got to 89 for 8 from their 20 overs, Devine smashed seven fours and a six in getting to 41 off 17 deliveries during an opening stand of 56 with Amy Satterthwaite (35 in 31 balls). Aiman Anwer picked up two wickets in the space of four deliveries which only delayed the inevitable as New Zealand completed the chase in 11 overs.

Pakistan got off to a decent start but failed to keep the momentum after Bismah Maroof elected to bat. Openers Nahida Khan and Sidra Ameen put on 21 and Javeria Khan chipped in with a measured 36 at No 3 as Pakistan found themselves reasonably placed at 51 for 3 at the end of 10 overs.

However, New Zealand clamped down on the scoring rate in the second half of the innings with the medium-pace duo of Rowe and Holly Huddleston. Rowe, who had picked up 3 for 18 in the third T20I on Sunday, returned with figures of 3 for 22 this time, while Huddleston finished with 2 for 16. Pakistan managed just 38 runs in the last 10 overs.

Natalia Pervaiz felt the full fury of Devine and Satterthwaite as her medium pace went for 18 in her only over. By the time left-arm spinner Anam Amin breached Devine’s defences, the match was as good as in the bag for the visiting side.

With the end imminent, Anwer trapped Satterthwaite in front, and then had Suzie Bates, the captain, caught for six. But Maddy Green and Katey Martin saw New Zealand home without further damage.