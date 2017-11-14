Tue November 14, 2017
November 14, 2017

Fake degree case: ECP orders recovery of salary, allowances from ex-senator

ISLAMABAD: The ECP has declared the Bachelor of Arts degree of Yasmeen Shah fake and ordered her to reimburse the salary and allowances she was paid as senator. It issued the order on Monday in the detailed judgment of the petition filed against Yasmeen Shah by NA’s former speaker Dr Fehmida Mirza. In its judgment, the ECP said Yasmeen Shah lied about her academic qualification to get herself elected as senator in 2003. It also ordered the withdrawal of notification of Yasmeen Shah’s election as senator in 2003.

