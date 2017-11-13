Imran conspiring to disrupt Senate polls: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said all political alliances will be unsuccessful in the country, adding Imran Khan is conspiring to disrupt the Senate elections. He said the PTI chief is in a hurry to come into power as early elections are not in the interest of smaller provinces.

While talking to the media in Narowal on Sunday, the interior minister said Imran should not fly so high and quit the politics of ego and stubbornness. He said Imran is not worried about Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. He said a rebellion has occurred in the PTI and the party members have said they will cast votes in the Senate elections according to their own will.

He said if we bring proofs about the personal life of Imran, then he will not be able to face the people. He said the PML-N accepted the results of the census so that the Federation should be strengthened. He said the seats of KP and Balochistan had been increased as a result of the census.

Meanwhile, in an interview, the interior minister said terrorism can only be defeated through collaboration and not confrontation among the countries of the world. He said there are no safe havens in Pakistan for terrorists and our security forces have eliminated all their hideouts across the country.

Pakistan has paid a heavy price in the war against terrorism and our security forces are carrying out combing and intelligence-based operations, he added. He vowed to make Pakistan a peaceful country and an economic power in the region.

To a question, the minister said the US has spent over $3 trillion in Afghanistan but it has failed to restore stability there. He said 40 percent of Afghanistan’s territory is still under the Taliban control and they do not need safe havens inside Pakistan. He said safe recovery of a US citizen, her husband and her three children is a bright example of cooperation between Pakistan and the US.

To another question, he said CPEC is extending Pakistan the much-needed investment and cooperation in various sectors, including energy infrastructure and connectivity, which is vital for economic growth and development.