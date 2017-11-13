‘Azerbaijan always supports Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir issue’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Colonel-General Aydin Aliyev has said that Azerbaijan has always supported Pakistan and defended its position in the international forums on Kashmir dispute which is based on United Nations Security Council’s resolutions.

Aliyev, who is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of the government, said in an exclusive interview that humanitarian and social projects implemented in different parts of Pakistan on the initiative and with the support of Azerbaijan President Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azerbaijan’s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva is also making special contribution in developing brotherly relations between the two countries. The projects will continue in the interest of humanity.

He said that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of cooperation with Pakistan in all spheres. This June marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the two countries. The historic ties between our peoples also play an important role in the strengthening the relations.

Aliyev recalled that in the Middle Ages, merchants from Multan, one of the trade centres of the world, used to visit Azerbaijan, especially the city of Baku. Approximately 500 years ago, Baku rulers built caravanserai for Multan merchants ‘Multan caravanserai’. Merchants from Multan used to stay at the caravanserai, which has kept its name up till now, enjoyed great hospitality there. Currently, Multan caravanserai is protected by the Azerbaijani government as a valuable cultural and historic heritage.

The Azeri official reminded that Pakistan was one of the first states to recognise Azerbaijan independence. Pakistan was among the first countries to open its embassy in Azerbaijan. Relations between our countries are attaining strength day by day as the two countries are supporting each other in the international issues. The presidents of Azerbaijan and Pakistan have played a special role in the development of these relations. The Nationwide Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev made valuable contributions to Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations, he said.

Colonel-General Aydin Aliyev said that former President Heydar Aliyev’s historic visit to Pakistan in April 1996, and the documents signed during the visit formed the basis of the relations between the two countries.

Azerbaijan’s current President Ilham Aliyev kept meeting the leaders from Pakistan time to time and it helped in further cementing the ties. He said that people of Azerbaijan highly appreciate the fact that Pakistan did not recognise Armenia, which has occupied Azerbaijani territories, as a state.

He said that a great potential to further improve relations in economy, trade and other spheres is available in the backdrop of strong relations of the two countries. The lifting of bilateral economic relations to the strategic partnership level is the top priority. “We should pay more attention to developing economic, trade relations, establishing joint ventures, attracting investments, participating in transport projects and we should have very broad and productive cooperation. I hope that sincere friendly relations between Presidents Azerbaijan and Pakistan will boost our relations in all spheres,” Colonel-General Aydin Aliyev said.

He said that agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Pakistan on cooperation and mutual assistance in the sphere of customs was signed in Baku on July 8, 2004. The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Pakistan are cooperating in fighting customs offences, illicit trafficking of drugs and psychotropic substances, organising customs system and other spheres. It is necessary to enhance the relations in all the spheres of bilateral interest.

Talking about the foundation of Azerbaijan Customs Service, he said that it came into being on January 30, 1992. It has traditional customs functions such as collection of revenues, customs control and law-enforcement activity. All border checkpoints in Azerbaijan have been reconstructed and provided with the state-of-the-art inspection equipment. “Under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan, progress has been achieved in all the spheres of our country, including customs service. Fundamental reforms carried out in our country have also led to the positive changes in the customs system,” he added.

The colonel-general said that the application of green corridor and other quick crossing systems for transporting goods and transport vehicles have helped in improvement of import and export ambiance. A number of customs services, including presentation of customs declaration are provided electronically. Time Release Study project was worked out using the methodology of the WCO Guidelines Time Release Study and its integration into the Common Automated Management System was ensured. The project allows determining gaps in the customs procedures and movement of goods and transport vehicles along the border.

Aliyev expressed hope that the visit will help in further developing relations between the two countries, enhancing historic people-to- people relations.