Mentally-ill man held for killing daughter

LAHORE

Raiwind police arrested a man for killing his six-year-old daughter.

The accused, identified as Manzoor, suffering from mental illness had murdered his daughter, Kiran, over a minor issue.

found dead: A 32-year-old woman was found dead in the Kot Lakhpat police area on Saturday. Passersby spotted the body of a woman near a graveyard and informed police. Police suspected that the woman, yet to be identified, might have been tortured to death after rape.

Man dies: A 34-year-old man died in mysterious circumstances in the Qila Gujjar Singh police jurisdiction on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Irfan of Badami Bagh. He was on his way to a shrine when he suddenly fell unconscious and fell on a road. He was rushed to hospital where he breathed his last.

bodies found: Three men, unidentified so far, were found dead in different parts of the city on Saturday.

A 60-year-old man was found dead in the Naulakha police area, a man in the jurisdiction of Mozang police and a 30-year-old man in the Mughalpura police area. They were addicts, police claimed and suspected they might have died of overdoses of drugs.

traffic plan: The City Traffic Police have issue a plan for exit of traffic after the second phase of Tableeghi Ijtima in Raiwind. All the roads leading towards Raiwind City will be closed to two-way traffic and only one-way traffic will be allowed for some hours for the convenience of the participants returning after the concluding Dua.

Meanwhile, the chief traffic officer (CTO), Lahore, held a meeting with the local mini goods transport owners and the representatives of important markets to improve the traffic system. The CTO listened to the complaints faced by the operators of mini goods transport and local traders.