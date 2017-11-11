Consultation arranged in Chitral on HR practices

CHITRAL: Society for Human Rights and Prisoner’s Aid (SHARP) in collaboration with International Catholic Migration Commission (ICMC) arranged a one-day consultation session with members of District Bar Association on human right practices in Pakistan.

SHARP team leader for Chitral, Sajjad Ahmed, and project director, Memoona Batool Khan, discussed various government notifications about the status of Afghan refugees and their legal status in the light of international law.

Mansoor Khan Advocate discussed human rights practices in Pakistan in the context of basic human rights, international laws and treaties and the role of state and other institutions. Chief guest, Ghiyas Gilani, discussed the international protection and status of Afghan refugees in Pakistan and highlighted PoR cards and PCM repatriation and VRC.

Rizwanullah Advocate said Chitral had been hosting Afghan refugees since the beginning of their influx into Pakistan and there was a considerable tally of refugees residing in the district waiting for the normalisation of situation in their native country.