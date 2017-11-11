Girl burnt alive for refusing marriage proposal

MALAKWAL: A youth allegedly burnt a girl alive for refusing his proposal at Pindi Kaloo on Friday. Riaz Ahmed lodged an application with the Bhagat police stating that his daughter Rizwana was returning home when accused Tasawar intercepted her and took her to a deserted house and asked her to contract marriage with him which she refused. At this, Tasawar tied her hands and legs with a rope and sprinkled petrol on her and set her ablaze, the complainant alleged. Locals shifted the girl to the Aziz Bhatti Hospital in a critical condition, Riaz added. The doctors told The News that 40 per cent body of the girl had been burnt but she was out of danger.