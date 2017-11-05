Four commit suicide in Faisalabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Four people, including three women, committed suicide here on Saturday.
Mehran Maqsood of Johar Town, Razia Siddique of Shahkot and Adeel Ahmad of Chak 7/JB committed suicide by taking poisonous pills due to some domestic problems. Sadia of Chak 120/JB ended her life by hanging herself with a ceiling fan of her room. Police have handed over the bodies to their families
after performing routine formalities.
