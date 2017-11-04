Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab Kabaddi from tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) is holding Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab Kabaddi Tournament in Lahore and Nankana Sahib from tomorrow.
Top four Kabaddi teams of the country –- WAPDA, PAF, SNGPL and Punjab –- will be seen in action.The first-round match in Lahore will be played at Punjab Stadium on November 5 while another first-round match will be held at Hockey Stadium in Nankana Sahib on November 6.The tournament offers Rs200,000 to the winners. The runners-up will receive Rs150,000.
