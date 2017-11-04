Sat November 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

P
PPI
November 4, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab Kabaddi from tomorrow

Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab Kabaddi from tomorrow

KARACHI: Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) is holding Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab Kabaddi Tournament in Lahore and Nankana Sahib from tomorrow.

Top four Kabaddi teams of the country –- WAPDA, PAF, SNGPL and Punjab –- will be seen in action.The first-round match in Lahore will be played at Punjab Stadium on November 5 while another first-round match will be held at Hockey Stadium in Nankana Sahib on November 6.The tournament offers Rs200,000 to the winners. The runners-up will receive Rs150,000. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement