Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab Kabaddi from tomorrow

KARACHI: Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) is holding Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab Kabaddi Tournament in Lahore and Nankana Sahib from tomorrow.

Top four Kabaddi teams of the country –- WAPDA, PAF, SNGPL and Punjab –- will be seen in action.The first-round match in Lahore will be played at Punjab Stadium on November 5 while another first-round match will be held at Hockey Stadium in Nankana Sahib on November 6.The tournament offers Rs200,000 to the winners. The runners-up will receive Rs150,000.