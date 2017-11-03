Turbat and power

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Persistent loadshedding in Turbat has taken a toll on the lives of residents. These people are already suffering from a large number of problems. Frequent power outages disturb the daily routine of a person.
Residents of Turbat are fed up of this problem. The federal government must take serious steps to resolve this issue.
Mir Yahya Badal (Turbat)
