Australian support provides clean drinking water & sanitation

Islamabad: Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Margaret Adamson here on Monday opened a facility in Bullay Bala, Punjab which will provide the community with clean drinking water and improved sanitation services.

The clean drinking water supply and wastewater collection and treatment facility was funded by the Australian Government and implemented by Plan International. High Commissioner Adamson said the Australian Government was pleased to support development of the facility under the Australian Civil Society Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Fund.

The project worked with Bullay Bala community and local government departments to promote improved water, sanitation and hygiene behaviour and improve access to sanitation. “Access to clean drinking water, sanitation facilities and better hygiene plays a pivotal role in the health and economy of a community,” Ms Adamson said.

Ms Adamson visited a girl’s high school in Roopwal where washrooms have been installed alongside an interactive display promoting improved water, sanitation and hygiene practices. Ms Adamson noted the strong link between water, sanitation, hygiene and nutrition. According to the World Health Organisation, 50 per cent of under nutrition is associated with infections caused by poor water, sanitation and hygiene practices.